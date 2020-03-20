The Town of Verona has closed its offices to the public for non-essential services until further notice.
Town chair Mark Geller declared a state of emergency for the town March 17 to protect residents in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ and President Donald Trump’s prior public health declarations.
Town Hall will still be open to the public for in-person absentee voting and registering to vote, but any other in-person services will be halted, according to a news release on the town’s website.
Some of those services include dog and building permits, which can still be submitted through a vestibule at the town hall, town administrator Sarah Gaskell told the Press. It's all a part of trying to take the human interaction out of it to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We're made it so that we only have one person at the counter, the counter is sanitized afterwards, everyone gets their own pen at takes it with them," she said. "Ideally, not much is being ignored or delayed, we're just changing how we do it."
The closure is a direct impact of COVID-19’s spread in Dane County, which has resulted in schools, businesses and municipal services around the state being forced to operate in limited capacity or close altogether to prevent more cases.
In-person absentee voting will be available to all residents through the week prior to the April 7 election, according to a March 10 email from clerk John Wright.
For in-person absentee voting, Gaskell said that one person will be allowed to vote at a time, and any others will be distanced away from others in the community room while waiting.
"So far that hasn't been an issue, but we've had a steady stream of people coming in to vote," she said. "That's encouraging."
Town Hall will be open for staff, who will be working on internal business operations and will be available via phone.