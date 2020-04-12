The Town Board will meet remotely for its April 14 meeting.
Starting at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, the board will convene using freeconferencecall.com, with members, staff and the public all joining from remote locations.
To listen to the meeting, the public should call (987) 990-5252, and enter the access code 574046.
While the public will be able to listen to the entire thing, public comment will only be allowed during that portion of the meeting, and anyone wishing to speak must register prior to the start of the meeting.
To offer public comment for future meetings conducted remotely, email town administrator/planner Sarah Gaskell by calling 807-4460 or emailing her at sgaskell@town.verona.wi.us. Gaskell announced in an email to town residents she will provide information about when people can provide public comment.
Written comments may also be submitted to Gaskell or Town Board chair Mark Geller at mgeller@town.verona.wi.us.
The meeting will include possible action on contracts to chip seal and pavement strip specific roads, as well as approving a contract for the resurfacing of Cross Country Road and a resolution thanking Sup. Manfred Enburg for his years of service to the town after he chose not to run for re-election.