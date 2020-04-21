Town board approves road projects
Four roads in the Town of Verona will receive maintenance or be reconstructed this year.
The town board approved construction contracts for repair work on Cross County Road, Timber Lane, Locust Drive and Midtown Road after a lengthy discussion at its Tuesday, April 14, meeting about whether local roads should be prioritized, town clerk John Wright told the Press.
“I think part of what guided the group is that our project manager Chris Barnes … had created a 10-year capital improvement plan, and nobody had the expectation the sequence of the roads would necessarily stay the same, or the cost would remain constant,” Wright said.
A portion of Cross County Road will be reconstructed through a state DOT grant. In order to qualify for the grant, a future project had to already be in a municipality’s capital improvement plan and had to go beyond just resurfacing, Wright said.
Timber Lane is likely to receive a seal coat, as will Locust Drive from Hwy. 69 and the city and parts of Midtown Road between Timber Lane and the City of Madison boundary.
Altogether, the projects are expected to cost about $305,000, with $77,000 of that going toward the Cross County Road project, which will be done by Waukesha-based Payne and Dolan. Wisconsin Dells-based Scott Construction will do the chip-sealing on the other roads.
The Dane County Highway department will also be doing striping on some of the town roads, Wright said.