The Town of Verona will have a new administrator next year.
Amanda Arnold, who is the town planner as well as its administrator, will be leaving her post at the end of January after seven years. She’ll be working as a senior land use planner for JSD Professional Services, a civil engineering, land use and planning company that has a regional office on Horizon Drive in Verona, as well as others around the state and in Chicago and Idaho.
Arnold has never worked in the private sector before, she told the Press Monday, but it’s something she’s always been interested in.
“I want to try something new,” she said. “It seemed like an interesting opportunity … as much as I like the Town of Verona, it was just a chance to do something new and different.”
Arnold told the Press she plans to stay in her role until the end of January to help with getting through tax season. Property taxes are due Jan. 31.
Arnold started with the town in May 2012 after working as a planner for the City of Minneapolis. At the time Arnold was hired, she had never worked with a township government, but she has since learned about rural planning and aspects of government she hadn’t been exposed to before, she said.
The job opening can be found on the town’s website at town.verona.wi.us, with a link on the homepage that includes the job description.