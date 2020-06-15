Maintenance projects are set to begin on portions of three roads in the Town of Verona – Midtown Road, Timber Lane and Locust Drive – starting Wednesday, June 17. They will start with pavement patching, with chip sealing afterward, according to an email to town residents from administrator Sarah Gaskell.
During the project, the road will go down to one lane for both directions and close for around half an hour while the crew places pea gravel chips.
Loose gravel will be on the roads for about a week until it is swept, after which the pavement will be re-striped and road signs will be replaced, Gaskell wrote in the email.