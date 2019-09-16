Police are searching for a man who robbed the city’s Subway restaurant over the weekend.
The robber is described as a 6 foot tall white man with a medium build. Surveillance footage captured images of him, but clothing covers his entire body and obscures his face.
Two employees reported the robber entered the restaurant, at 500 W. Verona Ave., at 9:03 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and demanded money, showing a black semiautomatic handgun, according to a Verona Police Department news release.
Employees complied with the demand before he fled the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen running to the north.
Photos taken from the video footage shows the man was wearing tan cargo pants, brown shoes, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a baseball cap, a black mask and white gloves.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and a Town of Madison Police Department K9 unit helped VPD with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD at 845-7623.
Anonymous tips can be left at 845-6074 or texted to 847411 (TIP411), with Verona as the first word followed by your message. That will start a two-way anonymous conversation with the police department.