Dustin Schallert, a Verona Area School District substitute teacher accused of sexual assault after allegedly inappropriately touching Badger Ridge Middle School students, has been released from jail.
But Schallert’s conditions are unconventional – instead of the usual Dane County monitoring program, he was ordered by Judge Shelley Gaylord to be confined to his apartment. There, his father will administer random breath tests and he’ll call his mother at least once a day, if not more.
Verona police officers arrested Schallert, 30, March 7 after the father of one of the victims brought information to the department. Schallert is accused of touching the buttocks of a BRMS student March 5 and touching the upper breast area of a different student March 6. Both resulted in felony sexual assault charges. According to the Wisconsin State Journal story, Schallert will enter pleas at a later date.
Schallert is allowed to leave his home only if he is accepted into an alcohol or mental health treatment program, according to bail conditions listed on the circuit court website. He is also prohibited from consuming alcohol, barred from contacting the victims and cannot leave Dane County without prior approval from a judge.
Schallert was released from the Dane County Jail after posting bail, which was reduced from $25,000 to $3,000, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, who first reported the story. His bail was reduced at the request of his lawyer, the article stated, because of Schallert’s non-existent prior criminal record.
Schallert’s bail conditions are unconventional because the county had ordered changes be made to reduce the number of people coming to the courthouse to slow the spread of COVID-19. The temporary order, which will last until at least April 17, prohibits new clients from being accepted to the country's Pretrial Services program, as well as suspends in-person appearances for jury trials, small claims and custody hearings.
Any hearings that can be conducted by phone or video will proceed as scheduled, the order states.