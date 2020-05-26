Just in time for the recent three-day Memorial Day weekend, state parks across the state are moving toward normal operations.
Wisconsin state park system properties will return to regular operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week beginning Saturday, May, 23. Properties will no longer be closed Wednesdays as they have been in recent weeks due to stay-at-home orders,, according to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources news release.
A limited number of day-use area restrooms at parks will reopen for public use beginning Wednesday, June 3. Visitors are reminded to plan ahead as well as bring hand sanitizer in case it’s not available.
All group, family and indoor group campsites and shelters will remain closed through June 7. Permit and reservation holders will be contacted and provided a full refund for canceled dates. The status of events, reservations and camping after June 7 is under review.
Before visiting, check with individual parks regarding changes to park operations.