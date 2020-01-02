Anyone interested in running for public office in local or regional races has until Jan. 7 to file candidacy papers.
For offices in the city and town of Verona, Verona Area School District and Dane County Board of Supervisors, the deadline to turn in all required documents is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. There are a few townships throughout the county that instead rely on a caucus system to decide candidates for the Tuesday, April 7, spring election.
Most races require declaration of candidacy and signatures from residents who live in the respective district in order to file for the election. Other races require the candidate to file campaign and personal finance statements.
The majority of seats in the Verona area will have an incumbent, with the exceptions of town Sup. Manfred Enburg and county Sup. Jason Knoll.
To confirm the requirements for each race, contact the clerks for the city, town and school district. For Dane County Board of Supervisors, visit clerk.countyofdane.com.