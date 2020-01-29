A plan for a new subdivision on Verona’s south side will get a review at the Feb. 6 Plan Commission meeting.
Commissioners will consider a general development plan for the Woods at Cathedral Point, a mixture of single-family and multifamily homes to be built by Veridian Homes across Range Trail from Veridian’s original Cathedral Point subdivision, which has been under development for 15 years and is in the final stages.
With its proximity to the Ice Age Trail, which extends across 1,000 miles of the state and is known for its high ridges and other unusual landscape features left by receding glaciers, the plan for the Woods would dedicate a little more than seven acres to the trail and its connections.
The single-family homes in the development would include carriage lane homes, which would be a first in Verona. The houses would be set closer to the street and their garages would be placed behind the homes, accessed by privately maintained alleys.
The commission and the Common Council advanced an initial version of the plan in September but expressed concerns about safety and maintenance of the alleys, which require a deviation from standard zoning but allow for thinner lots and therefore higher density housing than other subdivisions.
Veridian representatives told alders last year the size of the lots could help them keep the price point of those homes close to $300,000, with other homes in the subdivision ranging up to $600,000. With affordable housing in short supply in Verona, plans with smaller, less expensive lots have drawn some interest from alders.
Veridian’s plan states the layout will allow houses to sit closer together with a “human-based scale and texture in which the emphasis is placed on the pedestrian and front porches.”
Veridian representatives told alders last year that if approvals move as planned, construction would start in April and be a five to seven year build out.