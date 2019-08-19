The Town of Verona board will hold a second open book session where property owners can meet with the assessor to address concerns.
The session will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Town Hall, 7669 Hwy. PD. Town treasurer John Wright told the Press that at the Board of Review meeting on Aug. 1, the assessor Nick Laird and the Town Board came to a mutual decision to not accept the roll because of some remaining questions about how some parcels of land were categorized.
The assessor will mail out new assessment numbers to affected property owners on Monday, Aug. 19.
On average, property valuations increased by 126 % over last year, Wright said, with most of the properties impacted being residential.
Around 133 people brought questions to the town about their revaluation, Wright said.
“Any time you have a revaluation, most people who we receive a call about aren’t going to say, ‘Great, I’m so happy that my assessment went down,’” he said. “You’re going to hear from people who are impacted just the opposite.”
Following the open book session, the Board of Review will reconvene at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 to review and potentially accept the updated roll.
Laird can be reached at (920) 719-1995, and the town can be reached at 845-7187.