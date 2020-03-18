Social distancing is a good strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19, UW Health stated in a …

COVID-19 timeline

Jan. 21: U.S. announces first confirmed COVID-19 case, a 30 year old man in Washington state

Feb. 5: First case confirmed in the state, in Dane County

March 9: Second case confirmed in the state

March 11: VASD superintendent Dean Gorrell says there are no plans for canceling field trips or events, but later announces development of virtual learning plans; World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic

March 12: VASD cancels events larger than 50 people and bans out-of-state travel for school-related activities

March 13: Gov. Tony Evers mandates all public and private schools must close on March 18; Dane County bans gatherings of 250 people or more; Verona Senior Center announces closure; President Donald Trump declares a national emergency

March 14: VASD announces virtual learning schedule; Verona Public Library announces closure

March 15: Dane County imposes ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, requires schools to close March 16, orders restaurants to decrease seating by 50%

March 16: Dane County declares state of emergency, Evers bans gatherings of 50 or more based on new CDC guidelines