Four of Verona’s school buildings are undergoing construction and renovations this year, and a private Catholic school is hoping to be the fifth.
St. Ambrose Academy submitted plans to the city July 2 for a 13,000 square foot school to serve grades 6-12 near St. Christopher Catholic Parish at 301 N. Main St. A concept plan for what could be Verona’s first private school serving children older than 6 is expected to be presented at the next Plan Commission meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, for discussion and feedback.
St. Ambrose has organized a virtual public meeting to discuss the proposal at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, on Microsoft Teams or by calling (414) 662-4072 and entering conference ID: 425 911 269 #.
The private Catholic school has outgrown its location on Madison’s west side, according to the application. A traffic study is being produced for the development but is not expected to be completed in time for the meeting, city administrator Adam Sayre said.
The initial plan includes a 13,000 square foot education building with capacity for 150 students and a 75 stall parking lot. The total estimated cost would be $3.5 million, vice president Sarah Dunn told the Press.
A future phase of the plan would add a 12,000 square foot building to accommodate 100 more students, a 10,000 square foot gym, athletic fields for soccer, football practice and track and cafeteria/multipurpose space.
The plan shows a single driveway entrance off of Main Street, just north of the one-way road into the now-Badger Ridge Middle School and New Century School and Verona Area International School’s shared building.
If approved, the initial proposal could be completed as soon as September 2021 and the timing of the future phase completion is unknown, according to the application.
The school opened in Madison in 2003 and has eight full-time staff and nine part-time staff.
Its 2020-2021 student body has 12 students that reside in the Verona Area School District and seven students that have Verona addresses but are not part of VASD, according to an email from the academy.
Tuition for students in grades 6-8 was $7,995 in 2020-2021, and for grades 9-12 it was $8,575. Nearly 50% of the students receive financial aid, according to the application.