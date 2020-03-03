The Town of Verona’s new administrator/planner is coming from a familiar place.
On Monday, City of Verona Ald. Sarah Gaskell (Dist. 2) announced her resignation from the Common Council to take the job, which could present frequent conflicts of interest if she were to stay on as an alder. Her letter to fellow alders and staff said she will begin the job March 16.
Neither Gaskell nor town chair Mark Geller responded to requests for comment Monday, March 2.
The Town Board selected Gaskell after at least two rounds of interviews over three other candidates.
Gaskell, an alder since 2017, has spent almost two years as a senior development director for Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Prior to that, she had an extensive background as a planner dating to 2005.
The other finalists were Sarah Danz, clerk/treasurer of the Village of Maple Bluff; Jennifer Hanson, clerk/treasurer of the Town of Oregon; and John Larson, director of public works at the Village of Cottage Grove.
Gaskell’s predecessor, Amanda Arnold, left the town at the end of January after nearly eight years. She now works as a senior land use planner for JSD Professional Services, a civil engineering, land use and planning company that has a regional office on Horizon Drive in Verona.
The town job drew 24 applicants after it was posted in December, and that was narrowed to seven, and then four, in January.
Gaskell, a Philadelphia native who has lived in Verona since 2012, has worked in both the public and private sector since graduating from UW-Madison with a landscape architecture degree in 2004. She spent a year-and-a-half as a park planner for Dane County and then worked for three private firms before spending six years with the Wisconsin Bike Fed as a director of projects, leading planning efforts all over the state.
She also was the City of Verona’s council representative on the Plan Commission.
The top position in town government before Arnold had been more focused on administration and finance, with consultants hired to do planning. However, over the past few years, particularly since the town signed a boundary agreement with the city in 2016, the town has had a stronger need for planning; it now has several small subdivisions either being planned or built.
Gaskell announced her resignation from the council on Sunday, March 1, citing an inability to serve in both capacities without conflict of interest.
“It has been my privilege to work alongside you and my fellow Alders and I am proud of the many improvements and changes that we have made possible for our community,” she wrote in her resignation letter. “I greatly enjoyed my time as an Alder and am confident that you and the current council will continue to make Verona a great place to live, work and visit for all.”