Stand-alone and strip mall-style retail stores across the state have been allowed to reopen – with restrictions.
Emergency Order 36, signed by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, allowed effective Monday, May 11, for in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time at these types of retail stores, a news release states.
“This is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin’s business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots,” Gov. Tony Evers wrote in the release.
“I know businesses are chomping at the bit to get back open, so I imagine that any that have the staff to open and are capable of opening will take advantage of this,” Le Jordan, executive director of the Verona Chamber of Commerce told the Press of the update.
The latest emergency order builds upon previous incremental changes. The previous order allowed for golf courses to reopen, lawn and construction services to be provided by a single employee, curbside pick-up at public libraries, and any business to provide deliveries, mailings, and curbside pick-up and drop-off services.
The Safer at Home order remains in effect until May 26, unless extended or struck down by the state Supreme Court, which is hearing a case brought on by Republican legislators. Evers has signaled that he sees no reason to extend it past its current expiration date.