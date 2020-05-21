For now, many of the public meetings for governmental bodies in Verona will remain in virtual form, though some groups are considering their options.
Most meetings were either canceled or shifted to be virtual after Dane County prohibited mass gatherings of more than 10 people in mid-March, and the practice of holding them through video conference continued when the state’s Safer at Home order went into effect on March 25. Government entities were exempt from the mass gatherings provision, but the City of Verona, Verona Area School District and Town of Verona all chose to move to a virtual format to protect the health of the elected officials, staff and the public.
VASD superintendent Dean Gorrell wrote in an email to the Press that school board meetings will continue to be held virtually, but the board will adjust the practice as needed based on guidance from Public Health Madison Dane County.
The only people who have been physically present at the school board meetings at the district administration building are Gorrell and administrative assistant Tamera Stanley, to stream the meeting on the district website. All other board members and district staff join the meeting remotely.
Town of Verona administrator Sarah Gaskell wrote that the Plan Commission already has plans to meet over teleconferencing platform Zoom for its June meeting, and there’s a chance that the Town Board will follow suit.
The City of Verona Common Council will meet through Zoom for its Tuesday, May 26, meeting, though city administrator Adam Sayre said alders will discuss when they would like to go back to having in-person meetings for the council and other city committees.
Information for submitting public comments to the mayor, town chair and school board president is available on the governing bodies’ respective websites, along with information on how to access the meetings.