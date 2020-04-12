Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow and windy overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

