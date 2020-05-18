The Verona Press won 10 statewide newspaper awards this year from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
The awards included a first-place finish for reporting on open records and three second-place finishes, for enterprise/interpretive reporting, ongoing/extended coverage and an ad. They also included Kimberly Wethal’s third-place finish in Rookie Reporter of the Year.
The WNA announced the winners May 15. Awards covered the period of Sept. 1, 2018, to Aug. 31, 2019, and were judged by the New York Press Association that fall. The WNA had alerted newspapers of the awards in December but planned to announce and present them in March, before the COVID-19 crisis forced the cancellation of its annual convention.
The awards were among 29 overall in the annual contest for Unified Newspaper Group, which also publishes the Oregon Observer, Stoughton Courier Hub and Fitchburg Star. UNG took home five first-place awards overall.
The Press won first place for editor Jim Ferolie’s deep dive into a summer’s worth of email conversations between the city and school district regarding the new high school.
Ferolie also won a second-place award for his coverage of complaints about leadership and culture at the Verona Fire Department. Scott Girard took second for his ongoing coverage of the school district redrawing its elementary and middle school boundaries, and UNG staff won for the design of a Miller and Sons graduation ad.
The Press’ four third-place awards were for Your Family Magazine, Mark Nesbitt’s story on the Verona swimming team’s performance at state in 2018, Wethal’s photo of Hometown Days and Wethal’s rookie reporter award. It won honorable mentions for photo essay and headlines.
The Press staff collaborate on all publications in UNG, which dominated several categories. UNG took first, second and honorable mention in photo essay; first and second place in feature (profile); first and third place in special sections; second and third place in enterprise reporting; and second and third place in environmental reporting. UNG performed similarly in 2019, winning first and second place in education reporting; first and third place in photo essay; second and third in enterprise reporting and first and third in general news story.
Wethal’s Rookie Reporter of the Year award was the third consecutive year a UNG staff has had a member earn that designation. Alexander Cramer was an honorable mention in 2019, and Levenhagen was third place in 2018.
UNG also got first-place awards for photo essay, sports news story, feature (profile) and special section.
The WNA recognizes winners in six categories – daily and weekly newspapers of three sizes each – in its statewide competition. The Press was competing in the smallest category of weeklies, F, with circulations of 2,500 or fewer, along with the Hub and Observer. The monthly Fitchburg Star is not eligible for WNA awards as a free publication.
UNG’s three weekly news publications earned 28 awards last year, 17 awards in 2018, 17 in 2017 and 16 in 2016 – when all nine members of the UNG editorial staff won at least one award – and 17 in 2015.
First and second place
Ferolie’s open records story, “Emails: 17 acres on the table” was part of ongoing coverage of the disagreements between the city and school district in getting a secondary access road built to the new high school site. The hundreds of emails he collected from the city detailed attempts to make deals with two separate landowners, involving either millions of dollars or giving up land in Stewart’s Woods.
Ferolie’s second-place enterprise story on the Verona Fire Department, “‘Unprofessional’ behavior at VFD,” compiled interviews and information from 15 sources to provide a look at both recent issues and the two decades leading up to a call from the firefighters union to have the chief resign.
“It was clear while reading this story that Jim Ferolie spent months digging up this story, and was waiting for the proper time to publish it when he had all the information,” the judge erroneously concluded. “It was very thorough and told residents about an issue in their community they may not have known about.”
Girard’s ongoing coverage of the district boundary changes detailed public outreach efforts and an intense debate extending several months over how to balance such opposing elements as ensuring racial and socioeconomic balance, keeping neighborhoods together, minimizing disruptions and keeping transportation efficient.
“A complex and emotional subject with a lot of moving parts!” the judge wrote. “The reporting was organized and extremely informative. Well done.”
The second place ad, for Miller and Sons on the back of the graduation issue, congratulated 26 graduates working for its two stores.
“Good branding ad to position this grocer as being a strong, connected member of the community,” the judge wrote. “Pat on the back to the salesperson for selling a large, color ad that isn’t intended to directly sell product.”
Third and honorable mention
Wethal’s rookie reporter entry included such gems as her story for the Oregon Observer and Fitchburg Star on flooding around Lake Barney, New Century School’s celebration of a student getting a trip to Florida from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the many ways Badger Prairie Needs Network was using its physical expansion into a former county building to add to its services.
Wethal also took third place for an expressive front-page photo of a family clearly enjoying its ride in the Tilt-A-Whirl at Hometown Days.
Nesbitt’s third-place sports news story delved into an emotional record-breaking performance for swimmer Grace Bennin at the WIAA state swimming championships in November 2018.
“Good quotes from someone who was probably still out of breath,” the judge wrote.
The third place nice publication entry, for Your Family magazine, featured the story of a woman who climbs mountains despite multiple sclerosis, among several other stories.
“Very nice!” the judge wrote. “Great presentation of full page articles making it a start and stop read all on the same page. Easy to want to flip the page for more.”
Wethal’s Hometown Holidays photos from December 2018 earned her an honorable mention for photo essay.
“For an ordinary community event, this photo coverage is exceptional,” the judge wrote. “The front page shot draws the viewer in through the little girl awed by the reindeer. The rest of the photos are well done and show a diversity of action. You canít go wrong with sweet moments and cute kids.”
Wethal and Ferolie combined for an award for three headlines they can never agree on: Your 'Welcome'; New ordinance a big 'coop' for chicken advocates; and Can't Beata Badger.