A 60-acre, 14-lot subdivision will go to the Town Board at its Tuesday, March 3, meeting.
The board could vote to approve the final plat for the Prairie Circle subdivision, located at the end of Prairie Circle off of Hwy. PD. The lots would range between two and 11 acres in size, and it would include a 11-acre wetland area on its southwestern edge.
The town’s Plan Commission recommends the Town Board approve of the subdivision’s final proposal, chair Doug Maxwell told the Press on Friday.
The board could also consider approving a rezone of a 12.6 acre lot on its northeast side for a self-storage facility.
Cameron and Jamie Lindau of Swan You See, LLC, are looking to rezone their 12.6-acre lot from rural residential to heavy commercial for a multi-building self-storage facility just south of the Maple Grove and Nesbitt roads intersection. Three of the nine self-storage buildings will be climate-controlled, and the proposed office building is modeled to look like a barn.
The rezone was on the agenda for the Town Board’s Feb. 4 meeting but was removed at a last-minute notice after the county proposed questions for the developers. The developers chose to postpone it to a future meeting to give themselves time to answer the county’s questions before bringing it to the town.