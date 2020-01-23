Police cited a man for trespassing after a burglary report was found to be unsubstantiated.
On Thursday, Verona police responded to a report of a burglary in process on the 100 block of Berkley Road.
According to a department news release, a suspect was headed toward Sugar Creek Elementary School, which resulted in the school being notified that a K-9 unit was on the way to investigate.
But, police stopped an 18-year-old male on Topp Avenue before a K-9 track could be dispatched to the area. The person was interviewed and released with a trespass warning after police determined a burglary had not taken place.
The release encouraged residents of the apartment buildings in the Berkley Road area to secure their buildings and call 911 if they believe illegal activity is occurring.