The state Department of Justice has issued a warning about a possible child enticement
that took place on the 100 block of South Jefferson Street Wednesday, Feb. 12.
According to a crime alert, a 12 year old girl was walking home from school around 4 p.m. Wednesday when a man pulled up alongside her in his small, silver 4-door sedan and asked if the girl could check his car doors.
The alert stated the girl ignored him and he soon drove away, heading west on Park Avenue.
The suspect was described as white male, between 60-70 years old, with a grey or white beard, according to the alert.
People with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Verona Police Department at 845-7623.