The City of Verona has narrowed its search for a new planning and development director to two candidates, both of whom have extensive municipal planning experience. .
Jason Valerius is a senior planner and team leader at MSA Professional Services Inc., which serves many municipalities with engineering and planning services. He served as the Town of Verona’s municipal engineer for many years in this capacity, having started at MSA in 2005. The Lawrence University graduate has a master’s degree in urban planning and architecture from UW-Milwaukee
Jeffrey Towne is an economic development specialist with the City of Racine. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has served in that role since May 2017, and before that, he spent 15 years as the principal planner for the City of Appleton. The UW-Milwaukee graduate has a master’s degree from Arizona State University in sustainable tourism.
City administrator Adam Sayre told the Press the city narrowed the candidates the second week of January.
The person who takes the position will succeed Sayre, who was promoted to interim administrator nearly a year ago after the forced resignation of Jeff Mikorski. Sayre became the permanent administrator in August. During that time, community development specialist Katherine Holt, effectively the city’s assistant planner, has been taking over many of Sayre’s planning duties, and Sayre has been doing double duty for others.