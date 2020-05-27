The City of Verona’s Plan Commission and Community Development Authority will hold remote meetings next week.
Plan meets at 6:30 p.m. June 1, and the CDA meets at 6 p.m. June 2.
The CDA will discuss the group’s recommendation for choosing a master developer to work with on the Sugar Creek land.
Six developers submitted proposals by April 27, and the CDA interviewed four on May 18. The group plans to choose one or two to recommend to the Common Council, who will have final authority over both the agreement with the developer and any plans the developer comes up with.
The Plan Commission has a light agenda and will discuss the city’s efforts to rewrite and modernize its zoning code. That is not expected to end in an action by the commission.