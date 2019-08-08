Next month, contractors will begin tearing up the last piece of country road between Epic and Madison.
The City of Verona has set a meeting for Thursday, Aug. 15, to present its plans to the public for the County Hwy. PD reconstruction between County Hwy. M and Woods Road. It runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Verona City Center council chambers, 111 Lincoln St.
The $1.5 million project (not including land acquisition) is scheduled to begin Sept. 9 and end in fall 2020. It will link two larger projects – the in-progress County Hwy. M upgrade and the Northern Lights/Nine Mound Road expansion from two years ago.
The PD and Northern Lights projects are both direct results of increased traffic because of Epic, which is Dane County’s largest employer with more than 10,000 employees. And while the M upgrade has been in the works for more than a decade, Epic traffic affected plans for it significantly, causing the intersection with PD to get a redesign. It now has a tunnel that will allow westbound PD traffic to proceed without stopping for M.
The City of Madison upgraded the eastern part of PD before the most recent leg of the M project began. The upcoming Verona project continues the four-lane upgrade in a similar fashion to that project all the way to the Northern Lights intersection, which was formerly known as Nine Mound Road.
The work, being done by Fitchburg-based Payne and Dolan, includes constructing a new eastbound lane, relocating utility lines, installing storm sewer, demolishing and rebuilding the existing road and landscaping.
At the Aug. 15 meeting, public works staff plan to be on hand to answer any questions and address comments.
“Rest assured that we understand the importance of providing access to your residence and/or business at all times,” the city’s letter to nearby residents and businesses reads.
The project is expected to be suspended during the winter and restart in the spring.
“Please note that all construction schedules are subject to change,” the letter states.
For information on the project or the meeting, call the public works department at 845-6695.