Travelers of County Hwy. PD west of Shady Oak Lane will need to find a new route starting next week.
On Oct. 14, the two-lane country road will be closed for a bridge replacement being done by the Dane County Highway Department. It’s scheduled to stay closed for four weeks.
Traffic will be detoured starting at County Hwy. J from the west, and at County Hwy. M to the east.
The construction schedule could change based on the weather, and message boards will be placed in the area to keep drivers informed about the closure.
For information about the Hwy. PD closure, call Greg Petersen, Dane County highway engineer, at 266-9081 or email petersen.greg@countyofdane.com.