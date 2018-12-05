On second thought, a resubmission of an expired, 14-month-old plan to build senior housing across from Badger Ridge Middle School might have more differences than originally suggested.
At Monday’s initial review, the informal first step in the approval process, commissioners were surprised to hear that not only did Forward Development Group want to scrap plans for a memory care unit, but it wanted to add around 20 apartments, further squeezing an already strained parking situation.
The parking was the key point of contention in a surprising half-hour discussion of a project that might have gotten almost instant assent had it been as similar as its proposal suggested. But the developer’s representative told the commission market changes and increases in interest rates and construction costs made the previous project unworkable.
The previous plan showed 62 parking stalls, which was considered enough for the 86 living units because they anticipate many of them would be for people who don’t drive. But a plan to open it up to about 100 units limited to the 55-and-over set would require a 1:1 ratio of parking stalls, something commissioners made clear they would not budge on. Some also expressed concern about traffic and about neighbors’ potential reactions to the changes – which could include converting some underground parking to a bottom floor of units.
As part of the process, the developer will need to hold new neighborhood meetings on its proposal, and the project would come back for site plan review by the commission and a conditional use permit from the Common Council after that.