The opening of the new high school will have implications at all grade levels in the district.
As several schools move into new buildings, the attendance boundaries for them will change, the amenities will change and some schedules will change, too, though possibly not immediately.
There will be plenty of good-byes being said to old buildings.
While high school students are likely to revel in the state-of-the-art facilities at the new school and Badger Ridge students will get many new amenities with the move into the existing high school, two current buildings will no longer be used.
Sugar Creek Elementary School and New Century School, located just south of West Verona Avenue near the city’s downtown, will sit empty and silent when the first school bells ring in fall 2020. Students from both schools will be moving to the north, with Sugar Creek students going into the much larger Badger Ridge Middle School building and New Century Students moving into the K-Wing building at the high school, where they’ll get central air conditioning for the first time.
The Sugar Creek building has been in operation since 1956, and less than two years ago, in 2018, New Century’s building became a centenarian, having originally housed the Gordon School.
Other district students will be saying good-bye to their schools through boundary changes.
While fifth graders will get the option to remain, many other students will go to their reassigned school.
One move that won’t happen in time for the start of the 2020 school year is the schedule alignment of BRMS and its Fitchburg peer Savanna Oaks Middle School. The district is going to take more time to find solutions to completely aligning the two middle schools, both of which have operated as separate entities for decades.
While alignment will be a significant topic this year, it’s possible a complete resolution will be implemented until 2021 at the earliest.