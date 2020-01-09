The make-up of the elected bodies representing the Verona area will largely look the same after the spring election.
Both the City of Verona and the Verona Area School District races feature incumbents in seats without challengers. The exception is the At-large school board seat, which had a challenger register to run on Tuesday.
While there are vacant seats on the Dane County Board and Verona Town Board, there is only one candidate between them – Mike Bare is running uncontested for the District 32 County Board seat held by Jason Knoll. Manfred Enburg’s Town of Verona supervisor seat has no candidate to run for it.
The spring election will be held across the state Tuesday, April 7. In addition to local and regional races, it will feature primaries for the November presidential election and House of Representatives. No primaries for the Senate will be held in Wisconsin this year.
Statewide, two people are hoping to unseat David Kelly as a justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Ed Fallone and Jill Karofsky. The seat is nominally nonpartisan, though each candidate is backed by traditionally conservative or liberal groups.
All five of the City of Verona seats will stay the same after the election. The four alder seats up for election only have the incumbents running: Chad Kemp in District 1, Katie Kohl in District 2, Kate Cronin in District 3 and Evan Touchett in District 4.
Luke Diaz does not face a challenger for his second term as mayor. And Bill Weigel, the incumbent at municipal judge, is the only person who’s filed to run.
Newcomer Bob Ross has registered to run for Biddle’s At-Large seat, which anyone throughout the district can run for. As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Verona seat had only incumbent Kristina Navarro-Haffner running.
In the town, if no one runs for Enburg’s seat, the Town Board could either appoint someone to the seat or a write-in candidate could win.
Doug Maxwell, the other incumbent, is running for his Supervisor 4 seat with no challengers.
Bare, the only candidate for the District 32 seat, is a former alder of the Verona Common Council and a member of the city’s Plan Commission and chair of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission.