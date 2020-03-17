Verona’s nursing homes are responding to COVID-19 with restrictions to visitations except in extreme situations. However, options for virtual visits are being explored.
Four Winds Manor, 303 S. Jefferson St., is limiting all visits to emergency type visits including end of life situations or critical health issues. Visits are being restricted to a designated lounge. Visitors will be screened symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19 and will only be allowed to visit if symptom-free. Visitors under 18 will not be allowed.
Activity director Patti Hogan can help arrange virtual visits via Skype and FaceTime. Call 497-2365 to learn more about scheduling a virtual visit.
After a several day period of reduced visitation hours, Noel Manor, 471 Prairie Way Blvd., began limiting visitors not deemed medically necessary as of Tuesday, March 17. Visitors will be screened before being allowed entry and will be taken to a handwashing station if allowed to visit. Visitors 16 and younger will not be allowed. Deliveries of packages will be made outside the building and a staff member will accept them.
Badger Prairie Health Care Center, 1100 E. Verona Ave., has closed to guests for the first time, and family members will only be able to visit residents in extreme circumstances such as end-of-life situations. The center will facilitate Skype visits between residents and family members.