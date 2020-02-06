A new subdivision is being brought to the western side of the Town of Verona.
The 74-acre Twin Rock subdivision got its final plans approved by a 4-1 vote at the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday, Feb. 4, meeting. Manfred Enburg was the one dissenting vote, because he wanted to see the project receive state approval prior to the town’s, town chair Mark Geller told the Press Thursday.
The town will work out a developer agreement Geller said could be voted on in March.
The Twin Rock project features 27 single-family lots and a native prairie between the homes and County Hwy. G to the south. The prairie, in addition to three planned retention ponds, will assist with stormwater management, Plan Commission chair Doug Maxwell told the Press.
The Twin Rock development, named for the dairy that used to sit on the land, would still need permitting from the state Department of Natural Resources. The developer plans to begin building the roads in late summer, with homes being constructed in 2021.