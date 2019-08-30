An extension of a Veridian subdivision on the city’s south side with a conservation focus will get a closer look Monday, Sept. 2, from the Plan Commission.
The Woods would be located across Range Trail from the quickly filling Cathedral Point subdivision and adjacent to the Ice Age Trail. Because of this location, the plan being presented dedicates more than seven acres for the trail, which extends more than 1,000 miles across Wisconsin and follows the path glaciers stopped in the most recent Ice Age.
The 51-acre subdivision could also be the first in Verona to use cluster mailboxes, a new requirement of the U.S. Postal Service.
The plan seeks to allow greater densities than standard zoning and more housing types, including multifamily, townhouse and carriage lane accessed homes, which are closer to the sidewalk than standard zoning and do not have garages in the front. As a result, it’s being submitted as a planned-unit development, which requires additional review steps but allows greater flexibility.
As presented, the plan suggests 139 single-family homes, with 38 of them accessed by carriage lane, and 119 multifamily or duplex units.
The plan went through an informal review by the Plan Commission in May, and adjustments since then include a more accessible park area and a 75-foot buffer between the Ice Age Trail and homes.
In addition to seeking approval for a concept plan, the developer is also presenting a preliminary plat. Both items would need approval of the Common Council to proceed.