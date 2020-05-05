Property assessors are continuing to reevaluate properties around the city, administrator Adam Sayre told the Common Council at its April 27 meeting.
He said it needs to happen now, even amid the pandemic, because properties in Verona are valued at only 81 percent of fair market value, well below the threshold established by the state. Their work qualifies as essential under Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, which limits many activities to halt the spread of COVID-19.
If the city does not undertake the re-assessment, Sayre said, the state might do the evaluation themselves, and then charge the city for it because Verona is so far behind schedule. Cities are required to keep assessed values within 10 percent of market value.
He told alders the reassessment had already begun before the pandemic and it would be expensive to stop it. The city is in the second year of a five-year $420,000 contract with Associated Appraisal Consultants.