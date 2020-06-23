Two more Verona businesses have joined Hop Haus in temporarily expanding their serving areas to their parking lots.
Cahoots, 102 W. Railroad St., will have the temporary premises expansion until Oct. 1, part of its front parking area. The 5th Quarter, 161 Horizon Drive, will use its parking lot specifically to handle an influx of customers during its annual golf tournament, July 1-20.
Both were approved by unanimous votes by the Common Council on Monday, June 22.
On May 26, Hop Haus became the first establishment in the city to be granted such an expansion of its premises. The temporary parking lot patios are becoming common in other municipalities, as well, as a result of the county’s COVID-19 restrictions, which as of June 15 limit restaurants and bars to 50% of capacity.