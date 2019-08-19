With bids for the new high school’s transportation project $1 million higher than planned for, the district’s engineers hoped to trim out some items they saw as unnecessary.
The city agreed to half of it Monday.
All told, the cuts added up to $200,000, still leaving the project well over budget. But alders held firm with the recommendations from city staff.
City public works director Theran Jacobson and contracted traffic engineer Jess Billmeyer had put together a 20-page report analyzing the suggested cuts and found a handful of opportunities to save money without losing out on the effectiveness of the roads and paths around and into the school.
They were planting half as many trees along West Verona Avenue, deleting a temporary traffic circle, using different signal connections and deleting the dimming feature on a streetlight.
The ones they and the council did not agree with included, most notably, axing the widening of West Verona Avenue to allow for a proposed north-side sidewalk and a south-side multi-use path along West Verona Avenue.
Jacobson blamed the problem on wildly different cost estimates of the project that he had not been aware of until May.
JSD, the district’s hired engineering firm, had estimated a cost of $5.8 million for the same project the city estimated would cost $9.3 million, according to the narrative Jacobson supplied. The bids came in at $7.1 million.