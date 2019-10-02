A new subdivision on the edge of the Ice Age Trail earned a key approval from the Common Council on Monday, but still has some important additional steps remaining.
Veridian Homes representatives presented the concept behind the subdivision, called the Woods at Cathedral Point, which would be located across Range Trail from the original Cathedral Point subdivision.
It features a variety of home sizes, from below $300,000 to more than $600,000, and some of the lower-priced homes would have access through alleys.
Monday’s unanimous approval of a preliminary plat and an annexation agreement provides some assurance for the developer that it can build the subdivision as long as its final plat, with some additional engineering and survey details, is consistent with what was approved.
However, a separate, additional review process is required because the plan as currently constituted features several deviations from standard zoning, including the alleys, which will be privately built and maintained, and 5-foot setbacks on side yards.
The first step of that process was discussing the concept plan Monday. Alders expressed several concerns about safety and maintenance, but comments from the deputy fire chief and public works director appeared to ease them somewhat. Concept plans do not get votes, only review and feedback.
The design came with several changes to a previously reviewed plan, including the addition of a neighborhood park.
If approvals move as planned, Veridian representatives said construction would start in April and be a 5 to 7 year buildout.