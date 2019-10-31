Incentives approved
A plan to locate engine testing manufacturer Affiliated Construction Services in Verona is getting an $800,000 boost from the city.
The Common Council on Monday, Oct. 28, unanimously approved a developer agreement that includes the use of tax-increment financing as an economic development incentive. The council also approved the creation of a new TIF district within the existing TID 6 in order to accommodate the grant.
The new 47,000 square foot facility is to be located at 18 Liberty Business Park and would include both offices and industrial space.
The incentive would only be given to ACS after the company pays its taxes, essentially returning $800,000 to the company, Mayor Luke Diaz explained. The city would not have to borrow anything under the agreement, known as a pay-as-you-go TIF deal.
“It’s incredibly low risk for the city,” Diaz said.
As part of the agreement, ACS agrees to spend at least $8 million on construction of the new facility and will not seek any exemptions from property taxes.
City in brief
Sugar Creek Commons clean up
The developer of a West Verona Avenue property that has been sitting dormant six months after its buildings were torn down has been told to clean it up.
City administrator Adam Sayre told the Common Council on Monday the city has sent Forward Development Group, the developer of Sugar Creek Commons, a letter requiring the site to be cleaned of debris and building materials by Nov. 15.
Sayre said he believed the grass in the area was already being cut, but the site still needed additional maintenance work. He said citations could be issued if Forward fails to comply with this request.
A proposed development on the property, west of Legion Street, would include 284 apartments, 25,000 square feet of retail and a hotel, but the city and the developer have been stuck in negotiations for months. FDG has sought more than $5 million in taxpayer funding to make the project work.
Dog limit up to 3
Verona residents can now own up to three dogs, instead of the previous limit of two. The council voted unanimously to change the previous ordinance.