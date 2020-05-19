Notebook: 52 COVID relief grants go to businesses
The City of Verona has awarded $200,000 in grants to Verona small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alders voted to award the grants at the May 11 meeting of the Common Council. City administrator Adam Sayre wrote in a memo to the council that the city received 71 applications for the grants by the May 5 deadline.
Of those applications, 52 were considered eligible for the grants, worth $1,000 to $4,000 each. Another 19 were deemed ineligible because they exceeded the revenue limit set by the city, they were not profitable in 2019, they were not brick and mortar businesses or they were home-based businesses or nonprofits.
Previously, the city had decided to award grants of up to $5,000, but it lowered the maximum amount to distribute money to more eligible businesses.
Zander Solutions
A Verona waterproofing company earned approvals this month for a new building.
The new Zander Solutions, Inc. building would be constructed on a new lot at South Nine Mound Road, where the company already has a building, near Badger GraniteWerks, Inc. and Engineering Industries, a plastic injection molding service. The park is a block away from the Verona Senior Center.
The company specializes in sealing basements against flooding.
The Plan Commission approved a site plan for the building at its May 4 meeting, and a week later, the Common Council approved a certified survey map, which divides the site legally to allow another building on it.
Parisi discusses response
Dane County executive Joe Parisi gave a presentation to alders updated them on the county’s pandemic response at the May 11 council meeting.
In addition to giving updates on the small business grants, testing, contact tracing and the state’s Safer at Home order – before it was struck down by the state Supreme Court – Parisi singled out the work of Marcia Kasieta of Verona’s Badger Prairie Needs Network. He said she has been connecting local farmers who cannot find a market for items like milk to the food bank to keep food from being wasted and serve people in need in the community. He noted that BPNN works out of a county building.