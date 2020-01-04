After a couple decades of growing in every other direction, the city is poised to expand to the north in the next few years.
With the reconstruction of County Hwy. M complete after several years of planning, design and construction, the southwest corner of the intersection of M and County Hwy. PD is ready to grow.
The Whispering Coves subdivision could mean big changes in that area, land that is still largely untouched by the new building projects that have sprouted up around Verona in recent years. The 200-acre plan consists of more than 200 single-family homes, plus areas for condominium-style housing units, apartments, commercial space and a school.
The housing development is unconventional, featuring winding roads and a network of trails leading to a central park, small-lot “villas” and a large kettle pond that’s designed to be both a stormwater pond and an amenity.
The Common Council approved the most recent version of its general development plan, submitted by the Forward Development Group, in November after seven attempts. Plans for the development had drawn criticism in the past for inadequate mechanisms for dealing with flooding and insufficient parkland dedication.