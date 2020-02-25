A run-down property near the center of the city could turn into a custom wooden baseball bat studio.
A requested rezoning of the property at 103 N. Franklin St., which contains only a storage building, is set for a public hearing at the next Plan Commission meeting, March 3.
Brad D’Orazio, owner of Night Owl Wood Studio and coach of the Verona Area High School baseball team, wants to rezone the property to be able to conduct “light industrial activities incidental to indoor sales or services land use,” according to Night Owl’s application.
The application stated the property has been inadequately maintained for years, and that there are dead trees outside the building and animals living inside it.
Commissioners will vote on whether to recommend the rezoning of the property to the Common Council later in the month.
Planning in brief
Cleary expansion
A long-planned expansion at the Cleary Building Corp. has returned to the city’s Plan Commission agenda.
The addition to the company’s offices at 190 Paoli St. was previously approved by the city in 2008, but the economic downturn kept the company from beginning construction.
Cleary stated in its application that improved economic conditions mean it can take up the project again now.
Epic property boundaries
A change to Epic’s property boundaries will be before the commission.
Epic wants to consolidate 23 parcels of land on Campus 2 that have been drawn over the past 16 years.
The single plat of land will “essentially wipe the slate clean” regarding property boundaries in the area, according to the development project narrative available on the city’s website.