Essential employees at Noel Manor Retirement Living are being given a temporary hourly increase on their base wages.
Alissa Gauger, marketing director at Noel Manor Retirement Living, said full-time employees are being given a $1 per hour increase and part-time employees are being given a $0.50 per hour increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park Vista Senior Housing Management announced the pay increases, which will be in effect while COVID-19 poses a serious threat to the community, in a news release from April 15.
“We recognize that employees are making personal sacrifices to show up and care for our residents on trying times, and for that we will always be grateful for their loyalty,” said Julie Lonergan, president of Park Vista Housing Management, LLC.
Each employee has been given a superhero T-shirt and a logo to wear on uniforms and masks. Any employee that refers a member and stays employed for one month will receive an additional bonus.
Noel Manor is having bi-weekly drawings for prizes, including flatscreen TVs, gift cards and gift baskets based on nominations from co-workers and residents. A free meal is being catered for Noel Manor employees each month.