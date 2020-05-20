The city will wait to choose a developer for the Sugar Creek land until at least June.
After more than two hours of listening to four developers outline their visions for the 12-acre property on West Verona Avenue on Monday, May 18, members of the Community Development Authority were not ready to pick a favorite. They decided to reconvene the first week of June to narrow their recommendations for the Common Council.
The land, which the Verona Area School District will transfer to the city later this year, is nearly adjacent to downtown, offering a rare opportunity to reshape the center of the city. The city government has already committed $4.5 million to acquire it and might be looking at several million dollars more in tax-increment financing, depending on which developer and plan it chooses.
That investment could include the demolition of Sugar Creek Elementary School, extension of roads through that area, renovation of the century-old New Century School and the construction of a park and possibly a pool or other community amenities.
The four developers city staff chose to invite Monday represented a broad array of options for the site, from a $1 million payment for the land to an $8.9 million TIF request, from a spartan apartment plan flanking a repurposed Sugar Creek school to one with a 2-acre park and another with a six-lane pool.
Two other applicants, Missouri-based Green Street and Middleton’s T. Wall Enterprises, were not invited to present.
One commonality shared by the four who interviewed was a plan to put at least 200 apartments there. All four cited the importance of tax credits to ensure affordable housing – that’s keeping rates to 30 percent of the median household income or lower – and all cited apartments as necessary for bringing other amenities there.
One developer, John McKenzie of McKenzie Apartments, said the 318 units he would build are crucial to financing the community pool he called the highlight of his plan’s amenity package. He also boasted that the 92 workforce housing units he’d commission through Stonehouse Apartments are visually indistinguishable from market rate units.
“This can be a game-changer for Verona,” he said.
Steve Brown Apartments, which, like McKenzie, owns units in Verona, had similar effusive comments, with director of development Dan Seely gushing that his team is aiming for a showpiece.
“To have a 12-acre infill site is not an opportunity that comes around very often,” he said. “We’re shooting big, we’re aspirational. We really want to knock this one out of the park.”
The presentation by Northpointe and Avante focused on financing, with developer Sean O’Brien citing his years directing commercial lending for WHEDA, the state agency that doles out affordable housing tax credits. O’Brien also said his team made the large, central park the centerpiece of the development, which would also involve redeveloping properties across Verona Avenue.
Gorman and Co.’s presentation was the shortest, at 15 minutes, including questions, and was also the simplest, with an option to build 87 apartments next to the existing school and repurpose it or request $2.5 million in TIF to tear it down and add another 125 apartments. Wisconsin market president Ted Matkom said Gorman – which operates out of a former schoolhouse in Oregon – would leverage its extensive experience repurposing older buildings to help the city market it before planning a demolition.
Three of the four developers plugged their staff Verona connections – Northpointe’s O’Brien is a Verona native with three children in the school district, McKenzie’s son and co-developer, Jack, is a Verona Area High School graduate, and Steve Brown claimed Verona residents on its staff.
While there were some questions about the density of the apartments, city administrator Adam Sayre cautioned the group to think about form and function rather than numbers.
“Long term, you remember that building for what it looks like, not that it has 96 units in it,” he said.
Commission members were unanimous in wanting time to process all they’d heard and look over their notes before deciding on their favorites.
Mayor Luke Diaz and commissioner Errin Welty said they wanted to get some public feedback on the plans, including their priorities – the public components and the presence of commercial or retail space along West Verona Avenue.
Ald. Katie Kohl (Dist. 2) wanted to get the council involved while soaking it all in, and she settled for Sayre urging alders next week to watch the video of the presentations. Commissioner Brett Polglaze, who like Kohl, has children who attended New Century, said he wanted to match up the visionary nature of the presentations to the written proposals.
And while Steve Rudolph, who lives across the street from a McKenzie project, said he already knew his preferences, he felt it would be best to give it a couple of weeks.
Each of the commissioners agreed, at Polglaze’s request, to rank the proposals and bring them to the next meeting in case they can all quickly agree on a top two. But even if they do agree, the council will have the final call, especially since there will be money involved, as Diaz noted.
Any developer proposal would still have a long series of public meetings and working with staff to develop its proposals, which could still change significantly in cost, scope or design, and then need an agreement with the city to transfer and develop the property.