Firefighters evacuated two City of Verona residents from their home after containing a house fire Thursday, Feb. 13.
No injuries were reported, according to a Wisconsin State Journal article.
The Verona Fire Department responded to the incident according to the WSJ, at 1:30 p.m., 552 S. Hillcrest Drive
Interim fire chief Dan Machotka told the WSJ there were visible flames coming out of the home, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to two basement rooms.
The story stated the house suffered minor structural damage.
Other departments, including Fitchburg and Oregon fire departments, and the Verona Police Department assisted in efforts to put out the fire, the story stated.