The city has ruled out the last of the three candidates from its initial group of finalists for its next administrator.
After a 42-minute closed session to review the background check of Belleville administrator Brian Wilson on Monday, alders took no action.
Mayor Luke Diaz gave a brief update afterward and said the Common Council has closed the process with the candidate being reviewed and would consider its other options and might offer an insight at its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 26.
“None of the finalists were a good fit for the city,” he said.
Diaz did not mention Wilson by name, but he confirmed to the Press last month Wilson was the only candidate available, after the other two finalists were offered jobs in other communities.
He did not elaborate on what the other options might be, whether that could involve promoting a current staff member, taking another look at its initial pool of candidates, bringing in a new group from people who have applied since the initial April 7 soft deadline or starting over entirely.
In the meantime, planning and development director Adam Sayre has been the interim administrator. Last month the council extended his contract for that duty to Nov. 3 and gave him an additional raise while lauding his performance so far.
Sayre has declined to say whether he ever has been a candidate. The city interviewed six candidates in April but cut that number to three for its second round, which included meetings with staff.
The city began its background check after its May 20-21 interviews of the three candidates, Wilson, Aaron Reeves and Dan Wietecha. Reeves is taking an administrator position in Hudson and Wietecha is headed for the same position in Hastings.