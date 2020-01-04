In September, the $182 million Verona Area High School project that was at the time the largest school district referendum in the state history, will open for staff to prepare for the start of the 2020 school year.
District voters approved the referendum to build the high school in April 2017, and construction started in 2018, with the facade of the 2,200-student structure nearly complete as 2020 begins.
The new campus, on 161 acres on the west side of the City of Verona, contains an entirely new set of auxiliary facilities, a 37-acre forest known as Stewart’s Woods the district purchased in 2017 and access to the Military Ridge State Trail.
Among the new facilities are football and soccer fields with artificial turf, two pools (one for practice and community use and the other for competition), on-site baseball and softball fields for the first time, a greenhouse, a 2,500-seat fieldhouse and a performing arts center that pushes the building height to 65 feet, which is taller than anything in Verona other than some cosmetic features of Epic’s Wizard’s Academy campus.
The 343,000 square foot building features geothermal heating and cooling and is designed to accommodate solar panels and electric car charging stations. It’s also been designed to accommodate a future expansion of up to 300 more students.
Students throughout the district will get out of school two weeks earlier than usual to provide time for the physical move from the existing high school and renovations to that building and others being revamped to accommodate new grade levels.
When high school students settle into the new building, they’ll have new rules about leaving campus.
Freshman and sophomore students will get used to spending the entirety of their days at the school, as campus will be closed for them. Juniors and seniors with good behavior records will have the ability to leave campus for lunch, but with the new high school being on the far west side of the city, it’ll take longer to get to nearby lunch options than it did at the previous building.
Just to the north of the school, a new retail center called Market No. 5 is under construction, with some businesses there expected to be open by the time school starts.
The new campus is a culmination of a six-year process that began in 2014, when district committee of administrators and school board members were asked to decide in what order the district should build new schools.
A 2015 referendum allowed the district to purchase the land for both a high school and an elementary school, and in 2016, that same committee decided that a new high school took precedence.
Along the way, the plans have gone through significant changes, including the addition of a second pool and the turf fields in 2017 and adjustments to the interior of the building after a mass shooting at a Florida high school in February 2018 prompted the district to rethink the floor-to-ceiling glass walls throughout the school.
Throughout 2019, the school campus transformed from a beige concrete frame in the middle of acres of empty, muddy land, to an enclosed building surrounded by athletic fields starting to take shape. As 2019 came to a close, the top floor of the three-story high school was virtually finished, with much of the remaining work left to be done on the first and second floors and the larger areas of the school like the fieldhouse, the performing arts center and the pool area.