A downtown storefront that has been empty for three years could get a new tenant or two.
More than a year after alders showed scant support for a requested four-hour loading zone on West Park Street for what would have been a Dollar Tree, that application has expired and KSW Construction is back with a new one for the same 118 S. Main Street building.
The Plan Commission is set to review the design at Monday’s 6:30 p.m. meeting.
The application is for a facade change to allow for two tenants, and while it does not mention either tenant, it is similar to what the commission approved in April 2018 and states that the applicant wants to “renew the approval.”
KSW president Dean Slaby did not respond to an email from the Press on Monday.
The previous occupant of the building, Fennimore-based World of Variety, closed its Verona store in 2016 after 18 years here and closed its other four stores in December 2018, but its owner, Mike Mudler, remains the building owner. World of Variety took up the entire building, and the new plan would create two distinct entrances.
The main change proposed is replacing the single red sign atop the top of the store against a gray background with two green- and white-accented signage areas against a beige background. It proposes similar color scheme changes throughout, as well as restoration of some degraded features.
In 2017, KSW proposed tearing down the building along with what at the time was the adjoining Ace Hardware building as part of a downtown redevelopment that would have turned both into three- or four-story buildings with apartments atop retail stores and some underground parking. The taxpayer-supported plan was abandoned, and eventually, Ace closed and the building was sold for a Dorn Hardware.