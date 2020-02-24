The Dane County Sheriff’s Office now has launched a new way to connect with residents through a smartphone application.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office app provides information to anyone with a smartphone, according to a Feb. 17 sheriff’s office news release.
The app, developed by TheSheriffApp.com, offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use, according to a news release from the department. Users can submit tips, search and view inmates and active warrant lists, receive push notifications and connect to the department’s social media.
The app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Dane Sheriff.”