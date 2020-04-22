The Verona Police Department arrested a New Glarus man for operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants on Sunday, April 19.
According to a news release, the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center received reports of an erratic driver, later identified as Todd Olson, who was booked into the Dane County Jail for an OWI, ninth offense.
He received an additional citation for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, according to the release.
A Verona police officer located a vehicle traveling south and westbound on Hwy. 151, then conducted a traffic stop and had Olson go through field sobriety tests, the release states.
Upon Olson’s arrest, police obtained a warrant and obtained a sample of his blood, which they sent to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene for analysis, the release states.