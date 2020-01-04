While Joe Giver’s retirement isn’t official until Jan. 2, he’s been effectively retired since Sept. 27.
So far, the city has yet to identify a successor.
Two candidates for the position interviewed with the city’s Police and Fire Commission and then made public presentations, but the PFC decided against hiring either one. PFC restarted its search and plans to meet again in January to pare down the new candidates for another set of interviews.
In the meantime, assistant chief Dan Machotka was elevated to officer in charge and then made acting chief in December, after it became clear the search would start again.
The new chief will inherit a department that went through significant turmoil over the past year and a half, leading to the union’s call for Giver to resign and the exit of an assistant chief while under a police investigation. Before retiring, Giver made it through a six-month performance improvement plan that required him to hold various trainings, update policies and improve communication and professionalism throughout the department.