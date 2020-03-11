Anyone interested in filling the city’s open District 2 alder seat should apply by March 25.
Ald. Sarah Gaskell (Dist. 2) announced her resignation March 1 to take the position of administrator/planner for the Town of Verona, a role she’ll start on March 16. She cited the inability to serve both municipalities without conflicts of interest in her letter and was not in attendance at the Monday, March 9 meeting.
The city began advertising the vacancy March 10, and alders plan to decide whom to appoint April 13. Resumes should be delivered to city clerk Ellen Clark, and candidates will be asked to give presentations to the Common Council at its meeting on March 30.
For the last such opening, when Ald. Charlotte Jerney was appointed to fill a spot vacated by Elizabeth Doyle in District 1 in 2018, the process took more than two months.
“The process we’ve outlined is a little more aggressive than we have been in the past,” city administrator Adam Sayre said.
Sayre said the hope is to get someone appointed before the city’s organizational meeting April 14, when new committee assignments will be distributed.
Alders also voted to fill the open Plan Commission spot left by Gaskell’s exit with Ald. Katie Kohl (Dist. 2) as the council representative.
“I also serve on the Community Development Authority, so I feel like working on Plan Commission will be very complementary to my work on CDA,” Kohl said after she was selected.
Gaskell took her seat on the commission in 2018 after 11 months of stalemates from the council between two factions. One side had supported then-Ald. Jack Linder, and the other had supported then-Ald. Luke Diaz before he announced he would be running for mayor.
Gaskell’s appointment was for one meeting before the new council, with a new mayor, reappointed her. Kohl also will only serve for one meeting in April before a representative is chosen.
In brief
Alders voted to approve a rezoning for a custom wooden baseball bat studio at 103 N. Franklin St.
The rezoning, for light industrial activities will allow Brad D’Orazio, coach of the Verona Area High School baseball team, to put Night Owl Wood Studio in an existing building on the property.
Mayor Luke Diaz expressed his support for the idea.
“I think this is a great, low-impact use for the neighborhood,” he said, calling the metal building on the property “historically interesting.”