Bicyclists and trail walkers who use the Military Ridge Trail will need to take an alternate route through Dec. 24.
The section of the trail from the east side of the U.S. Hwy. 18-151 tunnel to South Nine Mound Road will be closed Dec. 3-24 to accommodate construction of the new Wildcat Way, according to a release from the state Department of Natural Resources.
Bicyclists and pedestrians will be rerouted from South Nine Mile Road to West Verona Avenue and then onto Epic Lane.
In case of enough snowfall for snowmobiling, the trail segment from the Verona Park and Ride through the east side of the 151 tunnel will be closed to snowmobile traffic. A north-south snowmobile route west of the closed section will remain open.
Wildcat Way construction should be complete around March 1, at which time the trail will be reopened entirely, the DNR release states.